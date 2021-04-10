Saturday Forecast: Sunshine & less humid

TODAY: Clearing clouds this morning, becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. Lower humidity. Breezy at times. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows drop to the upper 40s and near 50. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cool morning with mostly sunny skies. Warmer afternoon. High: 81. Wind: South, SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain by late afternoon and evening. A cold front arriving late Monday night. Low: 58. High: 83. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of spotty showers and not as warm. Low: 57. High: 72. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain. Cooler and breezy. Low: 53. High: 66. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies. Cool. Low: 52. High: 67. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 54. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.