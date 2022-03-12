TODAY: Colder day. Sunny into the afternoon. High: 50. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Generally clear and not as cold. A light freeze for some areas. Lows: lower 30s to a few upper 20s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

*Set your clocks ahead one hour at 2 AM Sunday.*

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and breezy. High: 67. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of rain and storms in the late afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible. Low: 50. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold front moves in, but a big cooldown is not expected. Low: 48. High: 68. Wind: NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 46. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and increasing humidity. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 50. High: 78. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain with another cold front. Low: 53. High: 60. Wind: NW 15 mph.

