Saturday Forecast: Sunshine & warm today, rain returning by Monday

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
East Texas Storm Team Logo_1551911965710.jpg.jpg

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THIS EVENING: Skies mainly clear and mild. Temperatures fall to the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Generally clear but a slight increase in low-level moisture. Temperatures to the middle to lower 60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Humidity increasing, and returning clouds. A 10% chance of rain for southern counties in the afternoon to evening. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly to mainly cloudy. A 30% to 40% chance of rain and t-storms, especially south of HWY 79. Muggy. Low: 70. High: 87. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and storm chances increasing to a 30% to 40% probability. Cloudy. Low: 71. High: 84. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More rain and storms possible, chances at 30% to 40%. Mainly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Warming up. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Low rain chance at 20%. Partly cloudy with more humidity. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is East-Texas-Storm-Team-App-News-Promo.jpg

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51