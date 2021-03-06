Saturday Forecast: Sunshine & warmer weather this weekend

TODAY: Mainly sunny, cool but nice. Highs: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and chilly. Temperatures drop into the 50s and 40s. Wind: NE to East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder. Lows in the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost possible. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Colder morning, then warmer with more sunshine. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 44. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer and breezy with increasing humidity. Low: 54. High: 73. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 76. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Muggy. Low: 63. High: 76. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds and very warm. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.