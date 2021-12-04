Saturday Forecast: Very humid weekend, strong storms overnight Sunday

TODAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain during the day, mainly north of I-20. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy & humid. Lows: lower to middle 60s. Patchy drizzle by Sunday morning. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain or t-storms during the day. Warm. Highs: middle to upper 70s. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: A 60% chance of rain and storms after 12 AM as a cold front moves in. A few strong or severe storms are possible. 7 AM temperatures: 50s from I-30 to HWY 79, middle 50s to middle 60s south of HWY 79. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy and colder. Rain ending in southern areas after 12 PM, chances at 40% to 60%. Temperatures likely fall or stay in the 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. A 30% to 40% chance of rain. Chilly. Low: 45. High: 58. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few AM showers in southern areas, a 20% chance. Some sunshine returning and cool. Low: 56. High: 65. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Much warmer and mostly sunny. Low: 52. High: 73. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy and increasing humidity. Low: 53. High: 76. Wind: South 15 mph.

