Saturday Forecast: Warm & humid today, rain arrives Sunday

TODAY: Clouds give way to a mostly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Warm, breezy, and humid. High: 80. Wind: SE 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy evening. Overnight, clouds increase with a 30% chance of rain after 12 AM and by daybreak Sunday morning. Lows: middle to lower 60s. Wind: SE to South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 80% chance of rain and a few storms – starting after daybreak Sunday. The severe threat is near zero, but a gusty storm possible east of HWY 259 in the afternoon. Very warm and muggy. Afternoon clearing with sunshine returning. Low: 64. Temperatures fall to the 50s with the rain and isolated storms, but then rebound back to the 60s with PM sunshine. Wind: SE, turning SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds back to sunshine. Staying warm and breezy. Low: 50. High: 76. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, much warmer and breezy. A 20% chance of rain increasing by evening. Low: 58. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers possible, a 30% chance. Low: 60. High: 74. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and cooler. Low: 47. High: 64. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Colder morning with more sunshine. Low: 41. High: 67. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.