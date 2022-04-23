TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy & very warm. High: 87. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts 30 mph. Feels like temperatures near 90.

TONIGHT: Brief mostly clear skies, but clouds increase again by Sunday morning. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds and very humid. Late afternoon and evening, a 20% chance of rain or t-storms, especially close to I-30. High: 87. Wind: South 15 mph. Storm chances increase overnight into Monday.

MONDAY: A 60% chance of storms with a cold front. A few could be gusty or strong. Turning cooler. Low: 64. High: 72. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds and less humid. Low: 55. High: 75. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 48. High: 78. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine to partly cloudy. Low: 55. High: 83. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing humidity. Partly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

