Saturday Forecast: Windy & humid today, storms Mother’s Day

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy at times. Warmer, humid, and windy. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken up. Breezy & muggy. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY, MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Very muggy and windy. A few showers or a stray storm possible for the morning. However, storm chances are the best during the afternoon and evening, chances at 60%, especially north of HWY 79. Severe storms are possible, and heavy rain a threat. Low: 72. High: 85. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Cold front moves south of I-20, cooler with more rain and storms at times. Chances of rain at 60%. Low: 68. High: 74. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cooler with more rain at times. Chance at 60%. Low: 64. High: 68. Wind: East 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain continues and cooler. Chances at 60%. Low: 63. High: 71. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds with the rain pulling away. Low: 62. High: 77. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer afternoon. Low: 60. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.