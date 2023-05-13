TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible for parts of the area. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 86. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as temperatures remain warm and humidity remains high. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 85. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few scattered storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 84. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 85. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.