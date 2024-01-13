TODAY: Partly cloudy and mild with the arctic front arriving in the afternoon and evening. High: 58. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Very cold throughout the day. A wintry mix will arrive late. Chance of mix: 30% (night). Low: 21. High: 35. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light wintry mix (especially in the morning). We could see some light accumulations, especially on elevated surfaces. Chance of mix: 60%. Low: 24. High: 27. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very cold. Low: 12. High: 28. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 14. High: 45. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy some isolated showers south. Low: 28. High: 53. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 26. High: 44. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.