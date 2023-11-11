TODAY: Cloudy with rain chances in Deep East Texas. Rainfall totals won’t amount out to much but cloud cover will keep our temperatures in the 50s for all of East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 57. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 49. High: 65. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around. The heaviest rain will fall in Deep East Texas unless things begin to change. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 60. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers leftover in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 61. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 52. High: 66. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 54. High: 69. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 57. High: 73. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.