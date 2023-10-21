TODAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 65. High: 87. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers (especially west). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 83. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and humid conditions. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 84. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, humid, and warm with most of the rain staying to our west once again. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 83. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms around as temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 81. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around and becoming a bit cooler. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 78. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.