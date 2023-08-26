TODAY: Partly cloudy, very hot, and a chance of an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 105. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. When it isn’t raining, it’ll be hot. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 79. High: 104. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, not as hot, with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms as the front shifts further to the south. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 77. High: 95. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a slim rain chance. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 71. High: 97. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 69. High: 97. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 70. High: 99. Winds: SE 10 MPH.