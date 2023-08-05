TODAY Mostly sunny and hot. High: 104. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 103. Winds: SW 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 81. High: 101. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 80. High: 102. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 80. High: 103. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.