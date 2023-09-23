TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Temperatures will feel like the triple digits. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms early followed by a better chance of storms Sunday night. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 76. High: 91. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around in the morning. We’ll begin to see clearing later in the day. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 71. High: 83. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 67. High: 85. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 66. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 65. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 66. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.