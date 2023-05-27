TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 63. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms (especially west). Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 83. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 67. High: 85. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH