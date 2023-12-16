TODAY: We’ll still be seeing a few rain showers in Deep East Texas that will decrease quickly along with cloud cover. Chilly and breezy conditions will continue into the afternoon. High: 57. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 35. High: 64. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly dunny and a little cooler. Low: 38. High: 61. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 32. High: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 42. High: 65. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers building late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 66. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 65. Winds: SE 10 MPH.