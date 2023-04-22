TODAY: Plenty of sunshine early with clouds building in the afternoon. High: 75. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and maybe some thunder. Additional rainfall totals should remain under an inch. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 52. High: 63. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 51. High: 68. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 57. High: 73. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Some will be strong to severe. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 72. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 57. High: 70. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 71. Winds: W 10 MPH.