TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 96. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH,

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, with a stray storm in the evening. Low: 79. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a storm or two late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers and storms around. Otherwise, very warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 78. High: 94. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.