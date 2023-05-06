TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few storms around late in the day. Once again, storms will originate to our west and move east. Otherwise conditions will trend warmer and more humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few storms around. Very warm and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 89. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. High: 85. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few storms around and trending a little cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 84. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 83. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.