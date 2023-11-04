TODAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. High: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies a warm. Low: 54. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and fairly warm. Low: 64. High: 84. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Low: 66. High: 85. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few late showers as a cold front moves through. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 74. Winds: NE 15 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or two. Temperatures will trend much cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 63. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.