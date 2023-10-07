Temperatures will be warming up from Sunday through most of the week.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 48. Wind calm.
SUNDAY: Sunny. High 74. Wind W 5.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 57. Wind S 5-10.
MONDAY: Sunny. High 85. Wind SW 10.
TUESDAY. Partly Cloudy. Low 61. High 83.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms before sunrise. Low 64. High 78.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 20% Chance of Afternoon Showers. 30% Chance of Night Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 64. High 84.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 64. High 77.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Low 53. High 70.
