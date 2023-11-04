Temperatures will be unseasonably warm as we enter the new week. The next cold front is due Thursday. That’s also when our next chance of rain develops.
SUNDAY: Patchy morning fog. Then, Mostly Sunny. Low 58. High 80. Wind S 5-10.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 62. Wind S 5-10.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80. Wind S 10-20.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 65. High 84.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 67. High 84.
THURSDAY: 50% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. 30% Thursday Night. Low 66. High 75.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 54. High 64.
SATURDAY (VETERANS’ DAY): Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. Low 48. High 62.
