A cold front drifting southward across East Texas Sunday will bring the best chance of rain we have had in August.

SUNDAY: 50% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 103. Heat Index 110. Wind N 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 75. Wind NE 5-10.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms. High 92. Wind NE 10.

TUESDAY-SATURDAY. Sunny. Highs 94-99. Lows 70-74.