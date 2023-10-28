A cold front will arrive Sunday. This will bring showers with occasional thunder and falling temperatures.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms. Temperatures falling to 56 by 5:00 p.m. Wind NW 5-15.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers with Thunderstorms possible. Low 42. Wind N 15-20.

MONDAY: Showers mainly in the morning. High 46. Wind N 15 Gusts to 25.

MONDAY NIGHT: Low 38. Wind N 10.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 55.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Low 33. High 54.

THURSDAY: Widespread Frost from near 1:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Low 34. High 60.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Low 41. High 68.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Low 50. High 73.