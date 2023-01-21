Widespread showers will continue this afternoon across East Texas before ending west to east during the evening. Cloud cover will decrease overnight. Mostly sunny skies will dominate by late Sunday morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers. High 54. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with areas of fog. Showers ending by 9:00 p.m. Then, decreasing clouds. Low 39. Wind SE 5-10 mph with gusts to 20, becoming NW after midnight.

SUNDAY: Areas of fog before sunrise. Partly Cloudy becoming Sunny by late morning. High 54. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 34. Wind NW 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 56. Wind E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 39.

TUESDAY: 90% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. High 47.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers before midnight. Low 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 48.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 34.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 53.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 36.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 59.