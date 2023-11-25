The week will get off to a seasonably cool start.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy Early Becoming Sunny. Low 48. High 54. Wind NW 5.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 33. Wind N 5-10.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 52. Wind N 5-10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 33. Wind N 5.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 38. High 63.

THURSDAY: 60% Chance of Showers. Thunderstorms Possible After Noon. Low 47. High 63.

FRIDAY: 50% Chance of Showers. Low 57. High 69.

SATURDAY: 30% Chance of Showers. Low 55. High 68.