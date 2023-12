TONIGHT: Showers Likely, Some Thunderstorms Possible After Midnight. Low 61. Wind SE 10-15 G 25. Rainfall Up To 1/2″.

SUNDAY(CHRISTMAS EVE): Rain & Thunderstorms. High 64. Wind SE 5-15 G 25. Rainfall 1″ To 2″.

SUNDAY NIGHT: 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms Before Midnight. Patchy Fog Midnight to 3:00 A.M. Low 43. Wind NW 5-15 After Midnight.

MONDAY(CHRISTMAS DAY): Partly Cloudy. High 52. Wind NW 10-20.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 33. Wind NW 5-10.

TUESDAY-SATURDAY: Sunny to Mostly Sunny. Highs 52-56. Lows 32-36.