An upper low spinning over East Texas might bring a little rain to the area.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 74. Wind S 5.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. 30% Chance of Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms. High 98. Heat Index 102. Wind S 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 76. Wind S 5-10.

LABOR DAY: Sunny & Hot. 30% Chance of Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms. High 97. Heat Index 104. Wind S 5-10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 77. Wind S 10.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. 20% Chance of Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms. High 97.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: Sunny & Hot. Highs 98-102. Lows 77-78.