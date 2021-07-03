Saturday Night Forecast: Milder night, sunny 4th ahead

TONIGHT: A milder start with clear skies northeast and partly cloudy southwest. Patchy fog in spots across southern counties especially. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds east-SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY 4TH OF JULY: Partly cloudy with a good amount of afternoon sunshine. Hot afternoon near 90. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Humidity will increase Monday afternoon with a 30%-40% chance of a few storms in the afternoon high near 90. Winds SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain or a few storms high near 91. Winds south 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Warmer and humid with afternoon highs around 91. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Warm start in the mid to upper 70’s. A 30% chance of rain with more clouds high of 89. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain high around 91. Winds SW 10 mph.

