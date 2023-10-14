High pressure will continue to build into Texas keeping the weather nice for several more days.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 51. Wind N 5-10.
SUNDAY: Sunny. High 69. Wind N 10-15 Gusts to 25.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 47. Wind N 5-15.
MONDAY: Sunny. High 67. Wind N 5-10 Gusts to 20.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows 44-50. Highs 72-78.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 20% Chance of Showers & Storms. Low 59. High 76.
FRIDAY: Sunny. Low 56. High 79.
High pressure will continue to build into Texas keeping the weather nice for several more days.