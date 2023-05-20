A north breeze and cloud cover will keep temperatures below normal for another day.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Low 64. High 79. Wind NE 5 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 62. High 82. Wind NE 5.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Low 61. High 86.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 65. High 84.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 65. High 83.
FRIDAY: Sunny. Low 64. High 86.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Low 66. High 86.
