Milder air from the northeast has changed our weather. Say goodbye to the hundred-degree temperatures for awhile.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Low 65. High 90. Wind NE 5-10.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 66. Wind E 5-10.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 93. Wind E 5.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers after midnight. Low 71. Wind NE 5.
TUE-FRI: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms. Lows 60s. Highs mid to low 80s.
