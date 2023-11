It looks mostly cloudy again Sunday. Showers are expected to return Monday.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Low 51. High 64. Wind NE 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 53. Wind NE 5-10.

MONDAY: Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers. High 60. Wind NE 5-10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers. Low 54.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Morning Showers. High 63.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY. Partly Cloudy. Lows 51-55. Highs 67-72.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 55.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. High 70.