Saturday Night Forecast: Much calmer Sunday expected

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds throughout the day and we’ll see some sunshine heading into the afternoon. High: 70. Wind: N 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 44. High: 74. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day as a stronger cold front approaches from the West. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 78. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the morning. You’ll notice it’ll be a lot cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 62. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warming temperatures Low: 40. High: 65. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 66. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 65. Winds: SE 10 MPH.