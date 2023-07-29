The upper ridge of high pressure over the Desert Southwest will expand eastward over Texas and Oklahoma and maintain the hot and dry weather across East Texas.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Hot. Low 78. High 101. Heat Index 106. Wind S 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 79. Wind SE 5-10.

MONDAY-SATURDAY: Sunny & Hot. Highs 102 to 103. Heat Index up to 109. Lows 79-81.