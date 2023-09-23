Thunderstorms developing in Oklahoma Saturday night will spread southward into Northeast Texas Sunday bringing with them the possibility of severe weather and flooding. Damaging thunderstorm winds and large hail will be the main threats.



SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 94. Heat Index 105. Wind S 10-15 gusts to 25.

SUNDAY NIGHT: 80% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Rainfall up to 2 inches possible. Low 71. Wind S 10-15.

MONDAY: 80% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 84. Wind NW 5-10.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 69. Wind NE 5.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 86.

WEDNESDAY -SATURDAY. Mostly Sunny. Lows 67-69. Highs 87-89.