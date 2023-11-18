Expect showers Sunday and thunderstorms Monday. Some could be severe.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 30% Chance of Mainly Afternoon Showers. High 70. Wind S 5-15.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers Mainly Before Midnight. Low 62. Wind S 15 Gusts to 25.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Some Could Be Severe. High 75. Wind S 10-15 Gusts to 25.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms Before Midnight. 49. Wind SW to NW 10-15.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Lows 38 to 43.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. Low 47. High 57.