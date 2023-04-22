Showers are expected to increase after 7:00 p.m.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. Low 52. Wind NE 10-20.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Chance of Showers with Thunderstorms in the Afternoon. High 58. Wind NE 15 G 25.
MONDAY. Partly Cloudy. 50% Showers & Thunderstorms night. Low 49. High 64. Wind E 15.
TUESDAY: 60% Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 54. High 71.
WEDNESDAY: 30% Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 60. High 72.
THURSDAY: 20% Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 56. High 66.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 53. High 74.
SATURDAY: 20% Showers. Low 53. High 72.
Showers are expected to increase after 7:00 p.m.