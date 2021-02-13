Saturday Night Forecast: Sleet & freezing rain starts early Sunday

Winter Storm Warning in effect. The threat for ice accumulation and snow of at least 2-4 inches likely through Monday afternoon.

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and cold. Light precipitation possible, impact very low (elevated surfaces). Temperatures stay in the 20s and 30s. Wind: North 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 60% chance of sleet & freezing rain, mainly after 12 AM. Temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY – STORM TEAM WEATHER ALERT: A 70% chance of sleet and freezing rain. This will persist off and on during the day, with accumulating ice potential around one-tenth of an inch or higher. Measurable snowfall across our NW counties through late afternoon. Travel impacts likely. Temperatures fall to the middle 20s. Wind: NE 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Precipitation changing over to all snow for nearly everyone (exception portions of Deep East Texas where sleet/freezing rain could continue to fall). Colder temperatures barreling down across the area. Temperatures by Monday morning in the lower to upper Teens from north to south. Wind chill values for Monday morning below zero!

MONDAY: Snow continues, with accumulations of at least 2-4 inches expected on average in East Texas (central counties up to 6″, NW areas up to 4″, and Deep East Texas up to 3″ at this time). Dangerous cold with travel impacts expected. High: 17. Wind: NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Coldest morning lows potentially in about 7+ years. Low: 6 (or colder). High: 21. Wind: North, turning SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another chance of a wintry mix with freezing rain as the main hazard, a 60% probability. Low: 20. High: 25. Wind: NE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. A 20% chance of snow, ending by the afternoon. Low: 25. High: 28. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Another deep freeze for the morning, and hopefully above freezing by afternoon. Low: 10. High: 34. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine. Cold morning but a milder afternoon. Low: 26. High: 42. Wind: South 10 mph.