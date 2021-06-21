Showers & storms for Monday with some heavy rain

Today: Scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon for Monday. Temperatures will be fairly warm before the rain hits. High’s in the low 90’s in spots with muggy conditions. A front will approach the area from the northwest during the afternoon/evening. This will bring more showers and storms to the area with a few heavy showers at times. Flash flooding will be the main threat with some gusty/damaging winds possible. The rain and storms should continue off to the southeast over the course of the night. Chance for rain 60%.

Tonight: Showers and storms early on tonight. Temperatures staying around 70 throughout the night with a few spots in the upper 60’s. Rain ending overnight into Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions in the morning. Chance for rain 30%.

Tuesday: Gradual clearing of clouds during Tuesday. Starting off in the upper 60’s with some sunshine towards lunch. Afternoon high’s in the upper 80’s. Rain should hold off mainly during the morning hours.

Wednesday: Warmer in the low 90’s with muggy conditions returning. Sunny afternoon for Wednesday with a few clouds during the day. Winds shifting back south early on bringing muggy conditions back.

Thursday: Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Heat index values back towards the triple digits. Mainly sunny with a few clouds around but overall dry.

Friday: Hot and sunny again for Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 90’s. Heat index values around 100 again. Isolated Storm chances possible going into another hot weekend.