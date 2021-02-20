Slight Chance for Sunday Evening Showers

Cold & Cloudy Tonight

Chance for Sunday Showers

Evening Showers then AM Clearing Monday

Saturday was a little warmer with temperatures reaching the low 50’s in Tyler. Lufkin reached 61 with Dallas topping at 56, Longview & Terrell 51 degrees a piece. Abundant sunshine throughout the day helped us thaw out from our deep freeze. More melting tonight with a few spots refreezing throughout the night. Our southerly winds could help keep temperatures right at or above freezing with our partly cloudy conditions through the night. Sunday morning we will see an increase in cloud cover but we’ll begin to warm up into the 40’s by lunch.

Little sunshine for Sunday before an isolated shower or two Sunday evening. This weak system will pass through Sunday evening into the night, then we’ll see our temperatures return to the mid 50’s. We could be in the upper 60’s by midweek with a little bit more sunshine on our plate.