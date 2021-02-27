Sunday Forecast: Storms increase today, some gusty & severe

A marginal risk for severe storms

Main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. A very low chance for an isolated tornado is possible.

High’s will be in the mid 70’s with thunderstorms for your Sunday.

A warm and muggy start to the day for Sunday with temperatures in the 60’s for your morning. Mostly cloudy conditions will turn into stormy conditions in the afternoon and highs will be in the mid 70’s for most of us with the cold front approaching from the northwest. During the evening more showers and storms will stick around with a few potentially on the stronger side. The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and some hail. While the threat for tornadoes is low it isn’t zero so any strong storms will have to bear monitoring tomorrow. The severe threat will die down overnight into Monday where temperatures will dip back into the 50’s overnight with showers continuing on into your Monday.