Strong storms possible Thursday

This Morning: Showers scattered around the area to begin the day. Muggy with temperatures in the mid 70’s to start the day. Cloudy with a light breeze out of the south. Rain will continue on and off into lunch.

Today: Slightly cooler in the mid 70’s with showers and storms throughout the day. A few storms in the afternoon and evening could be strong. Chance for showers and storms 70%. Staying muggy with winds out of the south through the day.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60’s. An isolated shower or storm is possible throughout the night. Winds start to shift out of the north as we get further into Friday morning.

Friday: Showers and storms tapering off during the day. Dry ending to the day with temperatures staying in the low 70’s. Winds out of the north 5-10 mph. Chance for rain 30%.

Saturday: Isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, mainly south. Temperatures in the low 70’s for Saturday. Mostly cloudy during the day with winds shifting back to the south during the day. Chance for rain 30%.

Sunday: A slightly higher chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and humid Sunday with temperatures in the low 70’s. Winds out of the south 5-10 mph. Chance for rain 40%.

Monday: Clearing up to start the week into the mid 80’s for Monday afternoon. A few clouds around but dry for the day. Winds out of the south 10 mph.