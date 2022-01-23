Sunday Evening Forecast: A chilly work week starts off with a wet Monday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 40s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, mainly into Deep East Texas. Lows range from the mid-30s north to low-40s south. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 60%-80% chance of rain. The best rain chances will be in Deep East Texas, with chances gradually lowering further north. Highs ranging from the low-60s along I-30 to the upper-40s in Deep East Texas. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 42. High: 55. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 30. High: 50. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers as a cold front moves through. Low: 31. High: 54. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 34. High: 52. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a cold start, but then a mild afternoon. Low: 28. High: 62. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 39. High: 63. Wind: SW 10 mph.