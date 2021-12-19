Sunday Evening Forecast: A cold and wet Monday leads to a warming week

THIS EVENING: Clouds increase from southwest to northeast. Temperatures falling from the low-50s into the 40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with shower chances returning after midnight. Lows in the mid-30s to low-40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: A 40% chance of showers, especially during the morning hours. A few pellets of sleet may mix in with rain north of I-20 in the morning. This will NOT lead to any extra problems on the roads as any sleet would be light and isolated. Rain chances end between 3 PM and 6 PM. Highs in the upper-40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds to start the day the closer you are to the Louisiana state line. Low: 35. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 36. High: 66. Wind: SSE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 48. High: 71. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 58. High: 76. Wind: SSW 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS): A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 60. High: 77. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Staying warm under partly cloudy skies. Low: 62. High: 76. Wind: S 10 mph.