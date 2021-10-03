Sunday Evening Forecast: A dry week is ahead

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with temperatures falling from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies, with a bit more cloud cover expected in Deep East Texas. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Highs in the mid-to-upper-80s with comfortable conditions. Wind: N 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few extra clouds the closer one gets to Louisiana. Lows in the upper-50s to low-60s and highs in the mid-80s. Wind: N 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny, with a low pressure system to our east bringing some extra cloud cover towards the Louisiana/Texas state-line. Lows in the low-60s and highs in the mid-80s. Wind: E 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with lows in the low-60s and highs in the upper-80s. Humidity will begin to increase as winds become more southerly. Wind: S 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Lows in the mid-60s with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to go around with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the low-90s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the low-90s. Winds: SE 10 mph.