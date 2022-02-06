THIS EVENING: Mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping from the 50s into the 30s. Wind: 5 mph, variable direction.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas after midnight. Lows in the upper-20s north to low-30s south. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunshine, along with some some clouds mainly in Deep East Texas. Even more clouds expected in the Toledo Bend-area through the morning as a disturbance passes to our south. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 28. High: 61. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 36. High: 65. Wind: NW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 38. High: 65. Wind: NW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 38. High: 69. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 43. High: 60. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 30. High: 58. Wind: E 5 mph.