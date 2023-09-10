Lower humidity will make 90-degree temperatures easier to handle.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 68. Wind E 5-10.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 91. Wind E 5-10.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms After 1:00 A.M. Low 72. Wind NE 5.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Morning Showers. High 87. Wind NE 5-10.
WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Likely. Lows 667-70. Highs 80-83.
WEEKEND: Slight Chance of Showers Friday Night & Saturday. Sunny Sunday. Lows 65-66. Highs 83-85.
