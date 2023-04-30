Sunny and dry weather early this week will give way to a chance of showers and storms by Friday.
MONDAY. Sunny. High 77. Wind E 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 55. High 78. Wind E 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 57. High 80.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 61. High 83.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 69. High 87.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 68. High 86.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 40% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 67. High 85.
Sunny and dry weather early this week will give way to a chance of showers and storms by Friday.